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Hillary Clinton’s Health | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
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251 views • February 22, 2021
Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/08/13/hillarys-health-and-the-future-of-media-with-stefan-molyneux/
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3378/hillary-clintons-health-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3378-hillary-clintons-health-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
What on earth is going on with Hillary Clinton? Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss Donald Trump supporters being assaulted in California at #WeHoTrump event, the controversy around Hillary Clinton’s health, Clinton’s previous blood clot and falls, the Democratic candidate freezing during sparsely attended campaign events, panic from the political establishment and liberal bias in the mainstream media.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Background
http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/08/06/hillary-clinton-stroke-seizure-coughing-fits/
http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/08/12/hillary-clinton-has-parkinsons-disease-physician-confirms/
http://www.infowars.com/msnbc-attacks-infowars-drudge-over-hillarys-health-conspiracy-theory/
Paul Joseph Watson on Hillary’s Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqbDBRWb63s
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3378/hillary-clintons-health-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3378-hillary-clintons-health-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
What on earth is going on with Hillary Clinton? Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss Donald Trump supporters being assaulted in California at #WeHoTrump event, the controversy around Hillary Clinton’s health, Clinton’s previous blood clot and falls, the Democratic candidate freezing during sparsely attended campaign events, panic from the political establishment and liberal bias in the mainstream media.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Background
http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/08/06/hillary-clinton-stroke-seizure-coughing-fits/
http://www.dangerandplay.com/2016/08/12/hillary-clinton-has-parkinsons-disease-physician-confirms/
http://www.infowars.com/msnbc-attacks-infowars-drudge-over-hillarys-health-conspiracy-theory/
Paul Joseph Watson on Hillary’s Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OqbDBRWb63s
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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