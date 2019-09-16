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FHWG - John Whitehead Rutherford Institute - Liberties Lost Since 9-11
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16 views • September 16, 2019
We hear how much liberty the government has taken from citizens since 9-11 - and whether these actions made us better off. With polls always showing continued skepticism of the government’s explanations of what really happened on 9/11, we need more Americans concerned about our loss of liberties since then!
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