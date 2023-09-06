The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 260 - Signs Of The Times!

Matthew 16:1-4 “The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven. 2He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, you say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red. 3And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and overcast. O you hypocrites, you can discern the face of the sky; but can you not discern the signs of the times? 4A wicked and adulterous generation seeks after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed.” Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 272 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 272 Videos newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 11 Pages 272 Videos rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3 Street Preacher 5.0 bitchute.com/channel/h5b98YmpPsVy

