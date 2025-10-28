BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Two civilians killed, 4 injured in renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
31 views • 1 day ago

Two killed, 4 injured in renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza  

Two civilians were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian broadcaster Al-Aqsa reported, citing the civil defense service.

Four people were injured as a result of the strike, the report also said.

More:  Hamas calls Israeli strikes 'BLATANT VIOLATION' of ceasefire - statement 

Hamas denied any connection to today’s shooting incident involving Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, in a statement. 

The group described Israeli shelling in parts of the Gaza Strip as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire and part of ongoing breaches in recent days. 

Hamas called on mediators and guarantors of the agreement to press Israel to halt its escalation in the enclave.

Adding:  much more info on the video before this one.

Adding, from Rybar about this: 

Gaza Under Attack Again

Israeli Air Force launched new strikes on the Gaza sector on the evening of October 28. At least three airstrikes were reported in the north — in the area of the Ash-Shati camp. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) artillery is also working on Deir el-Balah in the center of the enclave.

🖍Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF to "conduct powerful attacks" in the sector. Tel Aviv claims that Hamas violated the terms of the deal — Palestinians slowed down the transfer of hostages' bodies and allegedly opened fire in the Israeli-controlled zone.

🚩Donald Trump's "peace deal" couldn't last even a month – the centuries-old conflict between Arab and Jewish peoples will not end as long as they live side by side.

❗️New strikes on Gaza will obviously lead to Palestinian casualties. And for each victim, revenge is needed – which is exactly what Netanyahu's government expects, provoking escalation in the enclave.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
