🔎Watching as the “Basket of Summer Fruit” Prophecy Unfolds

Amos 8 and the “basket of summer fruit” prophecy contains an urgent message for the end-times scattered Houses of Israel and Judah. Using careful and methodical Biblical analysis, I had previously warned that a massive 8.0 or greater magnitude earthquake will occur in the very near future at the Cascadia Subduction Zone in many videos, including:





Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVSKmnhv1Ek





Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rRU9Kt8HfA





And Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZPsEcXG7ws





Now that July 7th has come and gone, I want to provide you with more clarity in regards to what is going to happen to America and the West as we approach the New Moons of August and September. Yes, we should still 100% be looking for a massive earthquake at both the Cascadia Subduction Zone and the New Madrid Seismic Zone. I want to bring a few more considerations to your attention, including a planetary alignment on August 28 that is well worth considering.





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/





LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85