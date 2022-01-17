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Reiner Fuellmich and Ricardo Bosi Discuss Hanging Freemasons & Prosecuting Globalists
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380 views • January 17, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich and Ricardo Bosi Discuss Hanging Freemasons & Prosecuting Globalists
It's been 2 years and they are still TALKING... seems more and more like controlled opposition. Hope I am wrong.
There is a time and place for everything and everything in it's time, if these guys don't pick the precise time to name the lucifarians these guys will be taken out silently, I'd prefer the right guys bringing it all out at the right moment so they can complete this most unpleasant task on their shoulders.
AND
“The Hague is part of the UN
This so called case is not showing up on the Cases Pending list .
It's all theatre to make you sit back thinking some clever cunt has it all under control.
Well it's all bollocks, big fat sweaty bollocks.” - bollarcos
It's been 2 years and they are still TALKING... seems more and more like controlled opposition. Hope I am wrong.
There is a time and place for everything and everything in it's time, if these guys don't pick the precise time to name the lucifarians these guys will be taken out silently, I'd prefer the right guys bringing it all out at the right moment so they can complete this most unpleasant task on their shoulders.
AND
“The Hague is part of the UN
This so called case is not showing up on the Cases Pending list .
It's all theatre to make you sit back thinking some clever cunt has it all under control.
Well it's all bollocks, big fat sweaty bollocks.” - bollarcos
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