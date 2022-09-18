Create New Account
9/18/2022 -- Very large M7.2 (M7.0) earthquake strikes Taiwan -- 3rd large M7! Major unrest
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

At this point even the average public should be able to tell things are in full overdrive seismically speaking --- this being the THIRD M7.0+ quake this week in the West Pacific.Each location thousands of miles apart, but somewhat equally spaced out... M7.6 in Papua New Guinea, M7.0 in New Caledonia. and now this new M7.0-M7.2 in Taiwan.


I don't think we are done yet. This is major go time, all hands on deck!

Don't be scared, be prepared!


