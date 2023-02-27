SNAFU report - 2023-02-26 (ep 21) - AI Arms Race, China + Russia, Ohio Update





The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

- Gab Chat art AI program: https://news.gab.com/2023/02/let-the-ai-arms-race-begin/

- [x] China

- Such hubris: https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-pledges-consequences-for-china-if-it-provides-military-aid-to-russia_5076970.html

- Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/will-america-be-forced-into-world-war-iii-and-cede-power-to-russia-and-china_4355482.html

- economic war: https://rumble.com/v29tzjk-are-we-at-war-economic-update.html

- Space Phantom Tech: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11772149/China-successfully-tests-phantom-space-strike-weapon-overwhelm-missile-defence-system.html

- China Bank rolling Rus: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/columnists/article-11782285/If-China-supplies-weapons-Russia-world-change-writes-author-IAN-WILLIAMS.html

- [x] Someone falls out of a plan in Warsaw

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X4xCI6RMx4

- https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1628028011575406592

- https://en.topwar.ru/211457-chlen-delegacii-prezidenta-ssha-upal-s-trapa-samoleta-v-ajeroportu-varshavy.html





- [x] RUSSIA

- Putin Warning: https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/putin-russia-nuclear/2023/02/21/id/1109456/

- https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2023/02/21/putin-suspends-russias-participation-in-new-start-nuclear-treaty/

- Russia deploy nuke ships: https://rumble.com/v2aebxo-russia-deploys-nuclear-armed-ships-china-nears-red-line-on-arming-russia.html

- [x] Brunson v. Alma Adams rejected again - more coming (image)

- [x] GAB: https://gab.com/AI

Feb 22: Five Environmental scientists killeg

- https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-five-dead-plane-crash-little-rock-arkansas-20230223-a3acszpsffgrxhmstaeszvg4h4-story.html

- https://ijr.com/environmental-workers-en-route-ohio-killed-plane-crash/

- https://www.express.co.uk/news/us/1738273/bill-and-hillary-clinton-airport-plane-crash-dxus

- https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/5-killed-after-plane-crashes-near-clinton-national-airport-arkansas/YZION43CFRHSVOYIKN3DECAV7U/

- https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/feb/22/police-respond-to-plane-crash-in-little-rock/

- https://twitter.com/SheriffPulaski/status/1628482291503665152

- https://twitter.com/CTEHLLC/status/1628859268127416321

- https://twitter.com/caitrinassaf/status/1628492470282514432

- https://twitter.com/KATVJames/status/1628495790992764928

- https://youtu.be/PbBylCc5Aj8





- Unusual illnesses reported: https://www.theepochtimes.com/ohio-residents-report-unusual-illnesses-after-toxic-train-crash_5083805.html

- Complete evacuation required

- https://strangesounds.org/2023/02/ohio-disaster-cover-up-noaa-removes-two-images-of-hysplit-models-from-their-article-here-they-are.html

- No mention of dioxides: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64670227

- NorSou ordered to pay up: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-64722765

- NTSB report: https://www.theepochtimes.com/ntsb-releases-first-report-on-train-derailment-in-east-palestine-points-to-overheat-failure_5078478.html

- https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/RRD23MR005.aspx

- https://resistthemainstream.com/federal-investigators-reveal-what-caused-ohio-toxic-train-derailment

- [x] Train derailments: Over 1000 a year on average, but only one a year of this order until 2021.

- https://www.foxnews.com/us/another-train-derails-midwest-pete-buttigieg-announces-visit-ohio-crash-site

- https://railroads.dot.gov/accident-and-incident-reporting/train-accident-reports/302-accident-trends-charts-graphs

- https://safetydata.fra.dot.gov/officeofsafety/publicsite/summary.aspx











