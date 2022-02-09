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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 09 February 22 - Guests: Basil Valentine, Russ Winter + Benjamin Gordon
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514 views • February 09, 2022
The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) Basil Valentine (https://21stcenturywire.com/sundaywire/), Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net + the unbelievable story of Benjamin Gordon, who woke up in a Flagstaff hospital on a Vent and heroically freed himself. Callers (including Scorpio from work!) joined the discussion for hour 2.
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