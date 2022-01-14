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Dave Hodges & ex-DHS Agent "Wrecker" (1/14/2022): Will a Civil War or WW III Happen First? — The Next Shoe to Drop!
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1213 views • January 14, 2022
Dave Hodges, January 14, 2022:
"I recently interviewed Doug Thornton (AKA Wrecker) a former Marine and DHS Officer as part of our weekly Doug and Dave Intel Report. In the interview we discussed which event is likely to come first, World War or a Civil War. We both feel that both events will be in close proximity. However, a Civil War will happen first as any adversary would hope that America would be weakened by such a Civil War before attacking. Doug feels strongly that the grid will be attacked by our enemies, possibly as soon as the commencement of the Civil War.
"In the interview we review the events leading up to a Civil War. We also took a long look at Russia and how Putin is attempting to reconstitute the former Soviet Union under the umbrella of Regional Policeman. Russia is slowly isolating themselves from the rest of the world, namely the New World Order crowd.
"Can America defeat Russia? The answer to that question is no, that is if you believe the Bible in that Russia AND China will nuke America.
"There is a lot of meat to this interview and it is not for the faint of heart."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/will-civil-war-or-ww-iii-happen-first-doug-and-dave-intel-report
________________________
Christians: False Salvation — Is It Possible?
"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter." (Prov 25:2)
For More Information, Download While You Can:
"Dark/Light" (PDF) — A Guide to the True Narrow Way & Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.protonmail.com/u....rls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC
"I recently interviewed Doug Thornton (AKA Wrecker) a former Marine and DHS Officer as part of our weekly Doug and Dave Intel Report. In the interview we discussed which event is likely to come first, World War or a Civil War. We both feel that both events will be in close proximity. However, a Civil War will happen first as any adversary would hope that America would be weakened by such a Civil War before attacking. Doug feels strongly that the grid will be attacked by our enemies, possibly as soon as the commencement of the Civil War.
"In the interview we review the events leading up to a Civil War. We also took a long look at Russia and how Putin is attempting to reconstitute the former Soviet Union under the umbrella of Regional Policeman. Russia is slowly isolating themselves from the rest of the world, namely the New World Order crowd.
"Can America defeat Russia? The answer to that question is no, that is if you believe the Bible in that Russia AND China will nuke America.
"There is a lot of meat to this interview and it is not for the faint of heart."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/will-civil-war-or-ww-iii-happen-first-doug-and-dave-intel-report
________________________
Christians: False Salvation — Is It Possible?
"It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter." (Prov 25:2)
For More Information, Download While You Can:
"Dark/Light" (PDF) — A Guide to the True Narrow Way & Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.protonmail.com/u....rls/6AMSE94Y8W#W3MmC
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