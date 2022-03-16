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World War III Series: MYSTERY BABEL & 5G (Part Three)
ANTIQUITECH AFRICA
ANTIQUITECH AFRICA
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20 views • March 16, 2022
Dear Remnant, this is Part THREE of the WWIII series video titled MYSTERY BABEL and 5G.

My goal is to explain why the connection between the Mystery Babel Prophecy and 5G is rooted in an understanding of what happened at Ancient Babel; that is to say, those who are fulfilling the prophecy of Mystery Babel of Revelation 17 &18 are building 5G towers, and they are the Nephilim descendants of those who built the ancient Tower of Babel. I will also explain the connections amongst Mystery Babel, 5G, the mRNA injection, the mark of the beast and the 10 commandments.

LINKS TO ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION

Gary Wayne has also done some interesting work on the Gap Theory. I’m including a link to Justin Faull’s interview with Gary Wayne titled, “Prehistory, the Gap Theory and Dual Creations with Gary Wayne”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV3COLwO86A

Michael Tellinger’s website and you tube videos on Southern African Stone Circles and Giants of Southern Africa:
https://michaeltellinger.vhx.tv/ .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZLv2WT84CI and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esBaHppmhTQ&;t=1811s

Gary Wayne and David Carrico on the Nephilim Bloodlines:
“Past Present with Gary Wayne: Seeking Yahuah Word” and
“Illuminati Bloodlines and Surviving Giants Exposed”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Nn_DBnMPQo&;t=54s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oP9ixk8-JtA

Gary Wayne: "Genesis 6 Conspiracy"
https://genesis6conspiracy.com/

Corona Investigative Committee:
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f

Link to my website:
https://www.entertheark21.com
Keywords
jesus christ5gtribulationmark of the beastlast daysbabelbiblical prophecy
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