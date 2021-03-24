The Attack On The USS Liberty by Israel & The Cover Up

Israel has never formally admitted responsibility for the attack, trying instead to pin the blame on Egypt. America on the other hand has never taken Israel to task! 34 American Servicemen died as a result of an act of aggression towards an "ALLY" by Israel. That country has never admitted responsibility nor paid compensation to those killed by what to many might be classified as an "act of war".

If the USA wanted to, it could have obliterated Israel off the face of the planet; at the very least they should have applied Hebrew Law and taken an eye for an eye. Which they did not do! Instead, the Pentagon and US State Department decided to bury this story and gag the families of Americans who lost their loved ones as a result of this cowardly stab in the back. The word COWARDS does not carry sufficient gravitas to adequately convey the heinous nature of this event. But then why would you go to bed with a country whose motto is "Victory by Deception"?!

Anyhow, can you imagine being the mother of father of a US Soldier who perished in this attack and then being told by Bureaucrats, Public Servants, and Politicians from your own country to "keep your mouth shut" because this a "Politically Sensitive Matter". Would you blame Israel or the country that failed in its duty to see justice carried out for its own citizens? The USA had the power to hold Israel to task on this matter. It chose not to do so, instead sacrificing the memory of its own soldiers and sweeping the whole matter under the rug. So who would you say is the greater evil-doer?