Sunday Service I The Righteous Judgment of God: Romans 2:1-29

Today, we delve into the second chapter of the book of Romans, where Paul continues to address the importance of righteousness, judgment, and the impartiality of God. In this chapter, we see Paul's message to both the Jews and Gentiles, emphasizing that everyone is accountable to God's righteous standards.
The message of Romans 2:23-29 reminds us that a life lived in obedience to God's law is far more important than any external ritual or tradition. Our faithfulness to God's commands should lead to a transformation of the heart, guided by the Holy Spirit. Let us strive to have our hearts circumcised by the Spirit, walking in righteousness, and thereby bring honor to the name of our Heavenly Father. May our lives be a testimony of His love and grace to a world in need of His redemption. Amen.
To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
New Book: www.PastorToddBook.com
Website: www.PastorTodd.org
Church website: www.RRCNashville.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.