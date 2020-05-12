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[Streamed live on May 12, 2020] CuttingEdge Special: Be Aware You Are In The Nephilim's Environment & There Are Rules
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205 views • May 19, 2020
Special Guest Scott Carpenter (http://bf-field-journal.blogspot.com/)
Author of : Truth Denied, The Sasquatch DNA Study
The Bigfoot Field Journal
The Nephilim Among Us Updated
Dogman The Monsters Are Real
Who & What is behind all of the strange occurrences in our back country?
Scott Carpenter & John Hall will be discussing the dangers of our wilderness and forest lands & Steps you and family can take to keep safe while in the back country. Will also be taking on the aftermath of a Nephilim/Bigfoot experience and the serious trauma these encounters can cause and how to cope.
There is hope and help!
Scott Carpenter: Dealing with Unwanted Sasquatch Activity on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01375PFVnsQ
#BigFoot #Sasquatch #Nephilim #Dogman
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel : https://youtu.be/2DBk6nBdyKc
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV
Author of : Truth Denied, The Sasquatch DNA Study
The Bigfoot Field Journal
The Nephilim Among Us Updated
Dogman The Monsters Are Real
Who & What is behind all of the strange occurrences in our back country?
Scott Carpenter & John Hall will be discussing the dangers of our wilderness and forest lands & Steps you and family can take to keep safe while in the back country. Will also be taking on the aftermath of a Nephilim/Bigfoot experience and the serious trauma these encounters can cause and how to cope.
There is hope and help!
Scott Carpenter: Dealing with Unwanted Sasquatch Activity on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01375PFVnsQ
#BigFoot #Sasquatch #Nephilim #Dogman
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel : https://youtu.be/2DBk6nBdyKc
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV
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