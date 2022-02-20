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224 - Das narzisstische Drehbuch
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15427 views • February 20, 2022
DIE WELT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cXN8nlc0Cc
(Ab min 5:30 bis 6:50)
Aufmerksamkeit durch gezieltes Stören
Provozieren von emotionalen Reaktionen
unignorierbare Bösartigkeit
unter dem Deckmantel "Wir tsind die Guten".
Das Ziel des Narzissten ist totale Kontrolle
und Energiebeschaffung.
Lebensenergie der menschlichen Seele
ist seine Nahrung, und diese bekommen sie
durch Verletzung, Leiden und Schmerz des Menschen.
.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cXN8nlc0Cc
(Ab min 5:30 bis 6:50)
Aufmerksamkeit durch gezieltes Stören
Provozieren von emotionalen Reaktionen
unignorierbare Bösartigkeit
unter dem Deckmantel "Wir tsind die Guten".
Das Ziel des Narzissten ist totale Kontrolle
und Energiebeschaffung.
Lebensenergie der menschlichen Seele
ist seine Nahrung, und diese bekommen sie
durch Verletzung, Leiden und Schmerz des Menschen.
.
.
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