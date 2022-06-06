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MAGA MILF RULES!!!🥰
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173 views • June 06, 2022
MOM WHO RAN INTO SCHOOL SPEAKS UP
She was under a gag order and spoke up anyway. This video has all the fluff taken out and is almost all her talking so you don't have to waste time.
She said that when she went in, she could hear gunshots and got right by the room the shooter was in and There was not a SINGLE COP anywhere in the school. This means they lied about having a hit squad in there, they had no one in there at all. Obviously the "shooter" still did not need to be real and it could have been acted with blanks (that's what I think) but this testimony totally destroys EVERYTHING anyway.
I'm using a CBS Twitter link to nail this: https://twitter.com/CBSMornings/status/1532395462468288514
https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-uvalde-mother-handcuffed-by-cops-describes-running-into-school-during-shooting-says-police-tried-to-silence-her-from-telling-her-story/
Jim Stone came up with this theory in much the same time as I had: THERE ARE TUNNELS UNDER YOUR GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS
YOU'D BETTER HOMESCHOOL IF YOU WISH TO CONTINUE SEEING YOUR CHILDREN AGAIN
She was under a gag order and spoke up anyway. This video has all the fluff taken out and is almost all her talking so you don't have to waste time.
She said that when she went in, she could hear gunshots and got right by the room the shooter was in and There was not a SINGLE COP anywhere in the school. This means they lied about having a hit squad in there, they had no one in there at all. Obviously the "shooter" still did not need to be real and it could have been acted with blanks (that's what I think) but this testimony totally destroys EVERYTHING anyway.
I'm using a CBS Twitter link to nail this: https://twitter.com/CBSMornings/status/1532395462468288514
https://resistthemainstream.org/watch-uvalde-mother-handcuffed-by-cops-describes-running-into-school-during-shooting-says-police-tried-to-silence-her-from-telling-her-story/
Jim Stone came up with this theory in much the same time as I had: THERE ARE TUNNELS UNDER YOUR GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS
YOU'D BETTER HOMESCHOOL IF YOU WISH TO CONTINUE SEEING YOUR CHILDREN AGAIN
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