Poisoning Paradise - Ecocide New Zealand
The Traveller
Published 16 hours ago |

This New Zealand film has won 4 international environmental awards - but here in NZ, TV channels refuse to play it. Why? Because if they did, there would be outrage and riots over New Zealand's use of aerially applied 1080 poison. See for yourself ...

Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQRuOj96CRs

