Totalitarian France (in FR)

A people, which swallows such nonsense and complies with such weird measures, like wearing masks on a beach, on a boat, out in a wood, is no free people. The French should really stop boasting that their are a nation of Human Rights. The coronacircus has shown again the country's ugliest and dumbest side.