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COVID-19 DEATH RECORDING MANIPULATION EXPLAINED - JOY M. FRITZ (VIDEO)
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62 views • September 20, 2020
JOY M. FRITZ: "As a former death recording clerk, I offer my thoughts on the manipulative COVID-19 death recording directive from the National Vital Statistics System. This directive coaches physicians and vital record registrars to emphasise COVID-19 death records by ignoring previous standardised practices in coding deaths towards the long term underlying health condition in those patients that do have a significant underlying condition that would normally be listed as the underlying cause of death."
In the first 30 minutes of this video I offer:
👉An analysis of the National Vital Statistics System directive on how to report COVID-19 deaths.
👉The significance of this in context of our typical protocols for death recording.
👉An explanation of what the medical portion of the death record looks like and what the importance is of Part I and Part II.
👉Who provides causes of death, are coroners usually involved in investigating or are autopsies typically performed, and are reasons behind death thoroughly investigated?
👉Lots of links for further reading with a brief explanation of each (see links listed below).
In the last 40 minutes of this video I answer questions and discuss considerations from my public page readers:
- Are medical interventions, like ventilation, investigated as contributing to death?
- Are causes of death and the mortality statistics that result from them a scientific fact?
- Are we possibly underreporting COVID-19 deaths?
- What's the difference between dying WITH and dying FROM something?
- Flu shots correlating to more severe COVID-19 cases?- ...and many more!
Note: It is obvious that Joy is awake to the death number manipulations, but she is still very much asleep to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic HOAX. Since we don't throw out the baby with the bath water, listen to her, she does a great job explaining in great detail how government is HOAXING ALL THE COVID-19 DEATH STATS. The inaccuracies for CV19 are as much as 99%.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Joy M. Fritz at The Untrivial Pursuit on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YG8J5AFpLl8YhEQYKj3Aw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
In the first 30 minutes of this video I offer:
👉An analysis of the National Vital Statistics System directive on how to report COVID-19 deaths.
👉The significance of this in context of our typical protocols for death recording.
👉An explanation of what the medical portion of the death record looks like and what the importance is of Part I and Part II.
👉Who provides causes of death, are coroners usually involved in investigating or are autopsies typically performed, and are reasons behind death thoroughly investigated?
👉Lots of links for further reading with a brief explanation of each (see links listed below).
In the last 40 minutes of this video I answer questions and discuss considerations from my public page readers:
- Are medical interventions, like ventilation, investigated as contributing to death?
- Are causes of death and the mortality statistics that result from them a scientific fact?
- Are we possibly underreporting COVID-19 deaths?
- What's the difference between dying WITH and dying FROM something?
- Flu shots correlating to more severe COVID-19 cases?- ...and many more!
Note: It is obvious that Joy is awake to the death number manipulations, but she is still very much asleep to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic HOAX. Since we don't throw out the baby with the bath water, listen to her, she does a great job explaining in great detail how government is HOAXING ALL THE COVID-19 DEATH STATS. The inaccuracies for CV19 are as much as 99%.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Joy M. Fritz at The Untrivial Pursuit on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YG8J5AFpLl8YhEQYKj3Aw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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