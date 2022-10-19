Dems' Death Spiral

The Left’s Societal Carnage
* America is yearning for a return to normalcy.
* These are the preferred messengers of the left.
* Dems have fully embraced societal ruin.
* The people running our country have lost their minds.
* The left’s complete embrace of depravity.
* Dem leaders: a few depraved murders isn’t that bad!
* Mainstream journalists won’t show you this.
* The left’s solution to decline? More drugs!
* The GOP can win in blue states.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 18 October 2022
