Dems' Death Spiral

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The Left’s Societal Carnage
* America is yearning for a return to normalcy.
* These are the preferred messengers of the left.
* Dems have fully embraced societal ruin.
* The people running our country have lost their minds.
* The left’s complete embrace of depravity.
* Dem leaders: a few depraved murders isn’t that bad!
* Mainstream journalists won’t show you this.
* The left’s solution to decline? More drugs!
* The GOP can win in blue states.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 18 October 2022