Dems' Death Spiral

The Left’s Societal Carnage

* America is yearning for a return to normalcy.

* These are the preferred messengers of the left.

* Dems have fully embraced societal ruin.

* The people running our country have lost their minds.

* The left’s complete embrace of depravity.

* Dem leaders: a few depraved murders isn’t that bad!

* Mainstream journalists won’t show you this.

* The left’s solution to decline? More drugs!

* The GOP can win in blue states.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 18 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313975654112

