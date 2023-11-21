Create New Account
More Evidence from Jan 6th Tapes Implicates the FBI
Did the FBI take a page from Adolf Hitler's playbook and frame a political party with an attack on the capitol? The truth is, they are the ones who were behind the attack.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. JDRucker.substack.com - Masked MAGA-Hat-Wearing J6 "Insurrectionist" Caught Flashing a Badge and Mike Lee Has Questions

https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/masked-maga-hat-wearing-j6-insurrectionist?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=682517&post_id=138986801&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=r9w0l&utm_medium=email


2. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - DEMOCRATS ARE SCARED OF THE J6 TAPES

https://americasvoice.news/video/Q52qh4kqmIiwJIJ/?related=playlist


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

