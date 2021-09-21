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[Sep 19, 2021] Rants About Humanity #38 - Are Flat Earthers Crazy? With David Weiss [Filip Van Houte]
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63 views • September 21, 2021
⬇️ 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘 𝘁𝗼 𝐦𝐲 𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 ⬇️
https://rumble.com/FilipVanHoute
⬇️ 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗻 ⬇️
● Spotify: https://filipvanhoute.com/spotifyrants
● Apple Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/applerants
● Google Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/googlerants
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:08 - Are flat earthers crazy?
00:02:45 - Vision of earth, development of how we currently see the earth
00:06:37 - About Antarctica
00:16:41 - Problems with out of space pictures of Earth
00:21:59 - About Felix Baumgartner
00:26:12 - Are there actual planets?
00:27:56 - Why does the Moon reflect light from the Sun?
00:30:06 - About Astrology
00:32:53 - How do you relate to the universe?
00:36:10 - How can you know what's behind the simulation, how can you see the truth?
00:37:49 - The about optical illusion of the horizon
00:48:21 - About experiment from a team of flat earthers that went wrong
00:53:16 - About seasons and night and day
01:01:11 - Debates between you and established astronomers
01:08:05 - Taboo around flat earth theme
01:11:32 - What’s behind Antarctica?
01:14:06 - Your life before diving into this knowledge
01:19:14 - Biggest lie around flat earth theory
01:20:39 - Role of NASA and Vatican in these perceptions
01:23:46 - How do you imagine the future?
01:27:52 - How can we use technology to fight the system?
01:35:01 - Contact info
01:36:41 - How long have you been on flat earth and what have you learned in that process?
01:40:34 – Outro
David Weiss is a businessman who walked away from his own very successful company to pursue spreading the truth about our world. He is the host of, “The Flat Earth Podcast” and creator of the “Flat Earth Sun, Moon and Zodiac Clock app”.
He has the amazing ability to take anyone from ridiculing the idea of flat earth to the mind-blowing understanding that we don’t live on a spinning, wobbling, rocketing water ball in an infinite vacuum. He also shows you why this topic is the MOST important topic of these troubled times.
🚀𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗬 🚀
With increasing censorship and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, we believe that now, more than ever is the time for you to be an online coach and consultant and become free from the system.
That’s why we created the Client Closer Academy.
Learn how to consistently enroll clients and join a community of fellow free thinkers who value personal responsibility, speaking their truth, and making an impact.
➡️ Find out more at https://clientcloser.com/academy
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/FilipVanHoute
⬇️ 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗻 ⬇️
● Spotify: https://filipvanhoute.com/spotifyrants
● Apple Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/applerants
● Google Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/googlerants
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:08 - Are flat earthers crazy?
00:02:45 - Vision of earth, development of how we currently see the earth
00:06:37 - About Antarctica
00:16:41 - Problems with out of space pictures of Earth
00:21:59 - About Felix Baumgartner
00:26:12 - Are there actual planets?
00:27:56 - Why does the Moon reflect light from the Sun?
00:30:06 - About Astrology
00:32:53 - How do you relate to the universe?
00:36:10 - How can you know what's behind the simulation, how can you see the truth?
00:37:49 - The about optical illusion of the horizon
00:48:21 - About experiment from a team of flat earthers that went wrong
00:53:16 - About seasons and night and day
01:01:11 - Debates between you and established astronomers
01:08:05 - Taboo around flat earth theme
01:11:32 - What’s behind Antarctica?
01:14:06 - Your life before diving into this knowledge
01:19:14 - Biggest lie around flat earth theory
01:20:39 - Role of NASA and Vatican in these perceptions
01:23:46 - How do you imagine the future?
01:27:52 - How can we use technology to fight the system?
01:35:01 - Contact info
01:36:41 - How long have you been on flat earth and what have you learned in that process?
01:40:34 – Outro
David Weiss is a businessman who walked away from his own very successful company to pursue spreading the truth about our world. He is the host of, “The Flat Earth Podcast” and creator of the “Flat Earth Sun, Moon and Zodiac Clock app”.
He has the amazing ability to take anyone from ridiculing the idea of flat earth to the mind-blowing understanding that we don’t live on a spinning, wobbling, rocketing water ball in an infinite vacuum. He also shows you why this topic is the MOST important topic of these troubled times.
🚀𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗬 🚀
With increasing censorship and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, we believe that now, more than ever is the time for you to be an online coach and consultant and become free from the system.
That’s why we created the Client Closer Academy.
Learn how to consistently enroll clients and join a community of fellow free thinkers who value personal responsibility, speaking their truth, and making an impact.
➡️ Find out more at https://clientcloser.com/academy
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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