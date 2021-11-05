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Danish Mads Palsvig: A Message to the World - (Systematic Satanic PEDOPHILIA) [03.11.2021]
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22 views • November 05, 2021
Not many people in Denmark talks about PEDOPHILIA, Mads Palsvig have done it for many years (Google it).
I known Mads Palsvig in person for many years from my own cases with the Satanic Corrupt Danish 'Legal System.
What Mads Palsvig here is telling I been saying and writing for years in public and been convicted as criminal 4 times...
And in my humble opinion his is Fucked, there are NO legal justice in Denmark... And he knows it..
One of my interviews with Mads Palsvig, a video that 6 month after was contributing and was rhe reason to my old Youtube channel was deleted, recorded d 17.04.2020 just after marts 11, 2020 were the hole world closed down simultaneously.
1. Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlmDs9OU77OX/
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
Mads Palsvig was also the first 'public' person who made Demostrations against this PLAN-demic, I was there every time and have posted all videos from all these demostrations - links to verification under all my videos:
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Mads Palsvig latest video:
Mads Palsvig: Pedophilia is everywhere so why is so few helping the Kids? [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/62n75N7OgbMd/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
--
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
--
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8xg7I4jUrjC/
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
--
'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZniKvi7hd7aD/
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
--
and I have many many more video proofs...
https://t.me/KimOsboel/479
https://t.me/folkepartiet/1020
I known Mads Palsvig in person for many years from my own cases with the Satanic Corrupt Danish 'Legal System.
What Mads Palsvig here is telling I been saying and writing for years in public and been convicted as criminal 4 times...
And in my humble opinion his is Fucked, there are NO legal justice in Denmark... And he knows it..
One of my interviews with Mads Palsvig, a video that 6 month after was contributing and was rhe reason to my old Youtube channel was deleted, recorded d 17.04.2020 just after marts 11, 2020 were the hole world closed down simultaneously.
1. Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlmDs9OU77OX/
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
Mads Palsvig was also the first 'public' person who made Demostrations against this PLAN-demic, I was there every time and have posted all videos from all these demostrations - links to verification under all my videos:
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Mads Palsvig latest video:
Mads Palsvig: Pedophilia is everywhere so why is so few helping the Kids? [02.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/62n75N7OgbMd/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
--
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
--
What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8xg7I4jUrjC/
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
--
'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZniKvi7hd7aD/
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
--
and I have many many more video proofs...
https://t.me/KimOsboel/479
https://t.me/folkepartiet/1020
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