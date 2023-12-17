False teaching leads to a false messiah in the Great Tribulation!

2Thess lesson #25; Jesus Christ warned HIS apostles against the coming counterfeits and false teaching which will lead to the antichrist presenting himself as the Messiah in the tribulation. A study in Matthew 24 shows our LORD speaking on historical trends of the end time events.
