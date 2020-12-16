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ThePatriotNurse: What They are GOING To Tell You About the Vaccine
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652 views • December 16, 2020
December 12, 2020 In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the developments of the vaccines. We also discuss what happens when we shun the elderly under the guise of 'protecting' them and safeguarding them. Human beings are social creatures who have immune systems that are intertwined with social interaction. Health boards and unelected bureaucrats who are trying to cancel Christmas, Hannukah and other holiday and religious gatherings deserve to be thoroughly ignored.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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