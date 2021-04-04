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Correo de España. Entrevista al Dr. Fernando López-Mirones (2021-01-21)
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10 views • April 04, 2021
El biólogo Fernando López-Mirones nos explica, a través de un artículo publicado en la prestigiosa revista Nature publicado el 20 de noviembre, que los pacientes que han dado positivo en las PCR y son asintomáticos son pacientes sanos. Esto fue así en el 100% de los casos del estudio de 10 millones de personas hecho en China durante este año. Este es, con gran diferencia, el mayor estudio realizado hasta la fecha sobre el COVID-19.
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