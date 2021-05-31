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Dire Warning About Killer Jab! Dr Jane Ruby Reports Never Before Released Details About Forced
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280 views • May 31, 2021
IN THIS BOMBSHELL NEW VIDEO, Dr Jane Ruby Issues a DIRE WARNING with NEVER BEFORE RELEASED INFO about the COUNTLESS DEATHS tied to the KILLER JAB, including all the deaths tied to MINOR CHILDREN with the help of WelcomeTheEagle's research. Dr. Ruby let’s the cat out of the bag when she offers up EXPLOSIVE INFORMATION about how the Deep State Demons are FORCING and COERCING our school-aged and college- aged kids into getting the KILLER JAB, even going so far as to not let them back into classes (in the colleges and universities) unless and until they have ‘Proof of Vaccination’. The schools are even FAILING TO NOTIFY PARENTS that they are injecting this DEATH JUICE into their kids, doing so WITHOUT THE PARENTS’ KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT!
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