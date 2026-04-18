Time & Space - A Conscious & Timeless Hip Hop Mix ((432Hz))

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New video for an old mix from 2017 with song credits in-video. This is the place with a whole lotta bass in between cosmic soundscapes! The 6th installment of the Hip Hop Time Capsule mixtapes is intergalactic- this one's loaded with all kinds of hiphop artists bringing some sublime spaced-out sounds.. Come along on this 5th dimensional hiphop rocket ship as we edge towards the brink of time/space & space/time.. What's the difference some might ask? Varying vibrations of densities, the quantum view of linear and non-linear realms of consciousness, maybe just the difference between energetic frequencies.. You feelin' me? I meditate on these concepts frequently.. Yo what's up to D Rok here to AwakenYaMind tryn' to let y'all know about that 'ol space & time as well as make y'all realize that we can't be waste'n time but in the end that's up to u and i guess that's fine just hope you get to where you're going in a place divine stay up on that knowledge of self grind let's overthrow this oligarchy that's got the world in a bind dig deep into the problems for real solutions for us to find but also enjoy life and remember, it's just a ride ∞∞∞∞∞∞TRACKLIST∞∞∞∞∞∞ Intro - spaced out time capsules God's Rolex - Azeem Left Behind snippet - Thawfor If You c - DJ Premier - Mos Def Time & Space - Us3 Time & Space (A New Referendum) - Digable Planets Time Keeps On Slipping - Deltron & Automater ft. A Mind on a Ship Through Time Interlude - Panacea & Cut Chemist The Orient Express - Plado Advventures - SunnMoonSekt Its Yourz - DJ Cue Fallen Stars - CYNE Maintaining Izmatic Degrees - Izm Da Mad Soul Time/Space Sonic Geometry: The Singularity Frequency The Matrix snippet - PSC Gravity In Terms Of Space-Time - Starscream I Fold - Ayentee Scream Phoenix (Timely Refix - Cannibal Ox + Uncle Lu$h (recorded with the homie in pAris spring 2017, mixed on a fast train headed to Marseille) Time & Space - Dregs One & Equipto Wireless 2012 - Part 2 x Manley P. Hall Gravity - Siah And Yeshua Dapo ED X-Zistance - Scarub ft. Knose & Praverb Intro Shame Luv Tempo - Rubberoom Present Tense Remix - King Koncepts Celestrial Clockwork Interlude So I Say - Karen Gibson Roc Space & Time - $in $even (ft. KGR & HiiiBrid) Time, Bass & Space - Mixede Practice Sound Travels - Bored Stiff Starship Utopia - CYNE Bass & Time - Ancient Astronauts Bring it Back Down - Eligh ft. John O'Kennedy on guitar Feel Me - Ursula Rucker Midnight in a Perfect World Outro Mysteries of The Astral Light - TruthSeekah, ATMA, Rasul Allah & TrustOne Aether - El*A*Kwentz Arranged, Mixed & Produced in 432Hz on Aug 28, 2017 in La Ciotat, France by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind *Re-visualized 4/11/26