40-Plus Free Books - No Strings

This is an offer that, hopefully, you won't refuse, and, hopefully, the one who is presenting this offer won't have to resort to placing the head of some poor, deceased animal in your bed to induce you to take the offer seriously. However, in lieu of such a move, rest assured that there are no strings attached to the offer.

In other words, you don't have to provide me with an e-mail in exchange for the books, nor do you need to become a follower. In fact, I wouldn't even know what to do with a follower except to say that following me is probably not such a good idea for either one of us.

However, notwithstanding the foregoing words, I do believe that the process of exchanging ideas, thoughts, critical reflections, or life experiences can be a good thing and giving away books is part of that dynamic. Another possible positive note to mention in support of the offer being made here is that you don't need to purchase any products or services ... in fact, by giving away the books, there won't be any actual products or services left to offer up for sale.

The video being alluded in this description is not that long, but if you are pressed for time, you can skip to the last part of the presentation and access the information you need to find out what to do and where to go in order to gain entry to the "Great Internet Give-Away." Or, you can brave the few minutes that is required to work your way through the video and, thereby, have an opportunity to marvel at the artistry and wizardry of the presentation.

How long the Internet is going to remain viable or how soon it might be before you have to provide some sort of QR code in order to be permitted to journey about the Internet is anyone's guess, but, it seems to be working its way to a server near you -- unless we can summon up the spirit of Aaron Swartz to help us retain true net neutrality. Given the uncertainties permeating the tangled web that is being woven, if you have an interest in taking advantage (this is meant in a good way) of what is being freely offered here, then, you might want to take possession of what you like while this is possible to do, and, then, at your leisure steal away into the night anonymously.

While you might, or might not, agree with what is being said in any of the books being offered for free, you might, or might not, be comforted with knowing that the quality of the vast majority of the books is, apparently, good enough to be housed somewhere in the Widener Library system at Harvard University. On the other hand, the inclusion of such books in that system might have been a mistake on their part, and, if so, then the quality of the books is unknown ... on the other hand, as quickly as 0's and 1's can be downloaded, they can be recycled out of existence as easily as they came into existence by way of the recycling bin.

The topics engaged by the 43 books vary. The range of discussion extends from: Education, to: Medicine, religion, spiritual abuse, Tolstoy, COVID-19, cosmology, evolution, psychology, sovereignty, quantum mechanics, constitutional history/issues, political science, Sam Harris, philosophy, 9/11, the Sufi path, and a few other themes as well. Most of the books are non-fictional in nature, but, there also are some fictional works available, including, a collection of short stories, a novel, and a play.

The reasons underlying the foregoing offer are diverse. I'm a writer, not an author, and, therefore, while the writing is not done with any particular audience in mind, nonetheless, a writer writes not only as an exercise in conceptual/emotional exorcism, but, as well, writes with the hope that, perhaps, someone -- somewhere, sometime -- might have an interest in what is being said and, therefore, might be induced to take a chance on imbibing the contents of this or that tome if the price is right ... but since paying people to read what has found its way into print is beyond my financial means, giving books away for free is about the best that can be done at the moment.

Beyond the foregoing reasons, one could mention that twice during the last six years this body has nearly given up the ghost which has been haunting it for nearly 79 years. Since the third time might well be the charm -- but who knows when this will be -- making the free book offer now, while life forces are still coursing through the arteries and veins of the borrowed body, seemed like the better part of valor.