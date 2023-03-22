GIANT ENCOUNTERS IN THE OLD AMERICA'S Mr. Mythos

GIANT ENCOUNTERS IN THE OLD AMERICA'SMr. Mythos
When European explorers and conquistadors came to the Americas, many encountered giants and recorded this as fact. From mighty chiefs to entire tribes, some New World GOLIATHS were friendly while others thirsted for bloodshed.
And Europeans weren’t the only ones to meet them… 500 years earlier, the AZTECS almost drove the #GIANTS to extinction.
