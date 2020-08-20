Alerte vaccin

1 - File 0 - Contents of File 1 to File 42 - File 1 - Conference The Whole TRUTH about Covid-19 and Covid-19 Vaccines August 20202 - File 1 - Document 1 Interview with Professor Luc Montagnier by doctor Jean-François Lemoine 16 avril 20202 - File 1 - Document 2 Publication of Frédéric Tangy F. and Hussein Y. Naim in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY Volume 18, Number 2, 20052 - File 1 - Document 3 TANGY Frédéric original article Paris Match 9-15 avril 20202 - File 1 - Document 4 TANGY English traduction of article Paris Match 9-15 April 20202 - File 1 - Document 5 Virus vectors ChAdOx1 and MVA for vaccines2 - File 1 - Document 6 TANGY Frédéric article Paris Match, 14 - 20 May, 20202 - File 1 - Document 7 Bill Gates médecin du monde Paris-Match 16-22 avril 20202 - File 1 - Document 8 Bill Gates doctor of the world Paris-Match April 16-22, 20202 - File 1 - Document 9 Publication of Yang Liu, et al in VIRAL IMMUNOLOGY, Volume 00, Number 00, 07-04-20202 - File 1 - Document 10 Publication J B Fourtillan and al Pharmacokinetics of Quinine and Doxycycline2 - File 1 - Document 11 Tetracyclines in Malaria Tiphaine Gaillard et al- Malar J. (2015) 14-4453 - File 2 - Document 0 Hat letter of 6 May 2020 to heads of state GB3 - File 2 - DOSSIER Fr. Covid 193 - File 2 - DOSSIER GB Covid 194-File3-Document_0 Dossier Robert F. Kennedy Jr du 05-02-2020 V.finale4 - File 3 - Document 1-CURRICULUM VITAE GB4 - File 3 - Document 2 Reasons for the formal ban on aluminum in medicines and health products4 - File 3 - Document 3 Certificate of toxicological expertise of aluminum and its justification4 - File 3 - Document 4 All medicines, for human use, containing aluminum, are administered in toxic deadly doses4 - File 3 - Document 5 The scandal of Aluminum4 - File 3 - Document 6 Statement of Professor JB Fourtillan to men around the world4 - File 3 - Document 7 Thimerosal and vaccines4 - File 3 - Document 8 Mechanisms of neurotoxicity of heavy metals Hg and Al4 - File 3 - Document 9 Mode of action of mixed patches in neurological diseases due to insufficient secretion of Valentonine and 6-Methoxy-Harmalan by the pineal gland4 - File 3 - Dossier Robert F. Kennedy Jr of 09-03-20205 - File 4 - Certificate of toxicological expertise of Thimerosal and its justification GB6 - File 5 - Certificate of toxicological expertise for vaccines containing Formaldehyde