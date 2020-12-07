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Print 5 Million Ballots in China - Keep It Secret ! Chinese Translation In The Description
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242 views • December 07, 2020
:A：数量不是问题，只要钱到位就行，可以帮你印刷。B：那个选票图片有点模糊 油墨太多A：这个没问题的 我可以帮你印刷—-走国际物流。会有一定的费用
A: The quantity is not A problem. As long as the money is in place, I can print it for you. B: That ballot picture is A little blurry. A: This is no problem. I can print it for you. Go international logistics. There will be a fee.
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他们谈到了选票可以通过国际物流邮寄 可以自己印刷
They talked about votes that could be sent by international logistics and printed by themselves.
A: The quantity is not A problem. As long as the money is in place, I can print it for you. B: That ballot picture is A little blurry. A: This is no problem. I can print it for you. Go international logistics. There will be a fee.
:
他们谈到了选票可以通过国际物流邮寄 可以自己印刷
They talked about votes that could be sent by international logistics and printed by themselves.
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