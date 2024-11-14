Live by the Sword, Chris Kyle, Disappeared German, Chemtrails, Batman vs. the Penguin-ette

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-11-13 Kurt Knispel
Topic list:
* Real satire vs. formula-driven crap.
* “Live by the sword, die by the sword” explained and re-examined.
* Did Nelson Mandela re-write all of Johnny’s Bibles?!
* What happened to Chris “The Craft” Kyle?
* The top German “tank ace”, disappeared by history for this surprising reason.
* Please give Wikipedia your lunch money so it can promote the extreme sexual deviancy of Netflix.
* Johnny’s military “pet peeves”.
* History disappeared Kurt Knispel, but Hollywood took and twisted his story.
* What do all of these German military awards have in common?
* Are “chemtrails” dangerous?
* The U Penn “Friar’s Society” proves this about Johnny.
* Batman vs. the Penguin-ette: what Johnny caught that Disparu did not.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/