BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'People see that the Ruling Elites in several countries of the West are making a façade out of Democracy and Human Rights' - Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 20 hours ago

Despite the West’s info war, more than 150 countries now join Russia’s Znanie society — Putin 

'People see that the ruling elites in the several countries of the West are making a façade out of democracy and human rights'.

Adding:

2,331 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses in just one week, from May 20 to the morning of May 27 — Russian MoD

Remarkably, 1,465 of them were intercepted OUTSIDE the active conflict zone

Drone warfare is escalating to truly unprecedented levels

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy