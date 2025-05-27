'People see that the Ruling Elites in several countries of the West are making a façade out of Democracy and Human Rights' - Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite the West’s info war, more than 150 countries now join Russia’s Znanie society — Putin
'People see that the ruling elites in the several countries of the West are making a façade out of democracy and human rights'.
Adding:
2,331 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defenses in just one week, from May 20 to the morning of May 27 — Russian MoD
Remarkably, 1,465 of them were intercepted OUTSIDE the active conflict zone
Drone warfare is escalating to truly unprecedented levels