Electric Bodies

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Was looking forward to clipping the clot video and adding it in; the clot being removed from Isopropyl alcohol solution canx'd the idea.
2:00 Electronics Dissolve After Use
1:43 Total Recall 2012
:46 Nitric Acid and computer parts: date 18Aug2016, youtube.com/watch?v=hfb-qu_fa7I
3 clips, 4:31.