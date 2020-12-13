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The inventor of the PCR Test himself, Kary Mullis on, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his Fraud
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664 views • December 13, 2020
“Scientists are doing an awful lot of damage to the world in the name of helping it. I don’t mind attacking my own fraternity because I am ashamed of it.” –Kary Mullis, Inventor of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
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