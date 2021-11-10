RESISTANCE CHICKS INTERVIEW FOR EQUIPPING EKKLESIA

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Join us LIVE Thursday, November 11th at 8:00 PM ET for an EXCLUSIVE Clouthub Event! Over the next two weeks, leading up to Thanksgiving we plan to host a series of Clouthub meetings focusing on the Christian origins of our nation and how those principles, forged in the fire by the pilgrims and our founding fathers, apply today and how we can walk those out, and expand the Kingdom of God! In a Clouthub “meetings” exclusive, you will be able to “raise your hand” and audibly ask questions of both Resistance Chicks and guests!