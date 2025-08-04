Is Your Water Pressure Too High? Don’t Ignore These Warning Signs!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High water pressure might seem like a good thing—until it starts causing damage to your plumbing system. In this video, Cardom Plumbing & Heating breaks down the key signs that your home’s water pressure is too high and what you can do to prevent costly repairs and water waste.
🚨 Watch to learn about:
✔️ Banging or hammering pipes
✔️ Excessive splashing from faucets
✔️ Leaking fixtures and dripping shower heads
✔️ Toilets that won’t stop running
✔️ Short-lived appliances like water heaters and washing machines
✔️ Unexpectedly high water bills
✔️ Damp floors, cracked tiles, and hidden leaks
✔️ Water meter spinning when everything’s off
🔧 We’ll also cover:
✅ How to measure and monitor water pressure
✅ When it’s time to install a pressure-reducing valve (PRV)
✅ Why calling a professional plumber can save you in the long run
🛠️ If you're experiencing strange plumbing issues or rising water costs, it could all come down to one issue: high water pressure. Catch the problem early and protect your home’s plumbing system.
📞 Need help? Contact Cardom Plumbing & Heating today!
💬 Drop your questions in the comments below or visit our website to schedule an inspection.
