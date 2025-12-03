Maria Zeee-FDA Memo: "Covid-19 Vaccines Have Killed American Children"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 153 | The FDA Memo that shakes the world: "COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children," Minnesota DHS employees have accused Tim Walz of orchestrating a sweeping cover-up to shield a sprawling Somali immigrant fraud, and NZ Whistleblower Barry Young joins us to discuss his upcoming court date to determine whether he even has the privilege of protected disclosure as a Whistleblower.