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John Durham's New Filing is Very Enlightening
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120 views • April 19, 2022
This is Good News from The Durham Investigation,,,,
There are Going to Be Some Full Barges at Gitmo!
This is Treason We are Talking About Here...
The Penalty for Treason is Death as We All Know.
There are Going to Be Some Full Barges at Gitmo!
This is Treason We are Talking About Here...
The Penalty for Treason is Death as We All Know.
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