The Dissipation of European Restaurants in Big Cities

In this video I touch on why the changing styles of service, community, culture, tradition, heritage, etiquette, decor and exterior architecture of these once Celebrated European restaurants have changed within the past ten years and why, perhaps, there is an etiological explanation to why they have changed based on a recurrent plan to restructure the globe VIA erasure.



I touch on:



- Extreme feminist behaviours, mannerisms and the left’s infiltration

- Faith, Brittney Sellner, Nicole Pettibone, Jason Koehne, and Blonde in the Belly of the Beast

- Tradwife movement

- Those that watch in hopes to catch any of us in a “slip up” in which they can deem us “politically incorrect” and ridicule/bully us for not fitting their control allocation

- Why restaurants and traditions are being deleted and how to bring them to life again

- Why we should stand up and show we are NOT an ally of this plan-er-ism

- White cube stark interior design and grey archon-like exterior, no carpets, no paintings, no wooden remnants of the past history of these restaurants after renovation

- Attitudes of waitresses mimic modern day feminism and virtue signalling as well as complaining of being under privileged by boasting how busy they are whilst listening in on conversations and making guests uncomfortable (this is one example of a restaurant that does this but many others are similar).

- Lack of Mom & Pop style old-fashioned, retro diners left where community can gather and relate to one another’s commonality, family and social standings (We need our Mom & Pop shops back! They are lovely!)



(Recorded August 8 2021)