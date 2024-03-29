Create New Account
SHATTERING THE VACCINE PARADIGM WITH DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Internist & Board-Certified Nephrologist, Suzanne Humphries, MD, shares details on the 10th Anniversary Edition of the groundbreaking book she Co-Authored, Dissolving Illusions, and how the vaccine safety space has changed in a post-COVID world where doctors are speaking out in droves over controversial topic of vaccine injury.


Air Date: Mar 28, 2024

