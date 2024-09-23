BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Headlines in Prophecy 09/23/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 7 months ago

With so much happening lately, Pastor Stan brings us the current headlines of Russia, Israel, America and President Trump- sharing with us how it correlates to Bible Prophecy.

 

00:00 – Nuclear War is Coming

03:47 – Act of War from NATO

08:02 – Israel

17:04 – America

22:46 – Nine Steps to Drain the Swamp

26:17 – Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
trumpamericaisraelnuclear warprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
