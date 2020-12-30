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Maxwell's Demon - Original Post Rock Jam with 3ds Max, Arnold, Vray and Substance Renderings
Sketch and Jam
Sketch and Jam
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13 views • December 30, 2020
Here is a little mixture of a post rock jam and some 3d animations I created in 3ds Max and various renderers. The song starts off with a combination of my home-made partsocaster and Musicman bass along with Superior Drummer. All the effects and amp simulators come from Positive Grid's Bias FX 2. The Superior Drummer kit a full ludwig kit in the Rock Solid EZX. I also added some dirt and fx to the drums via EZ Mix to get rid of the dry sound.

The 3d experiements were animated and modeled in 3ds Max. I created this animation to test render settings and render times in Arnold, Vray and Substance Designer. I ended up with about six different animation and material combinations that I spliced together in Adobe After Effects. As it turns out Arnold is a pretty fast renderer compared to Vray and you can get almost the same results. Vray has better lighting and more accurate looking materials but at the cost of render time. Overall I ended up with some efficient render settings and a decent material library.

The ball bearing animation kind of reminds me of a strange science thought experiment called Maxwell's Demon where a demon opens and closes a door between two chambers of gas separating out fast and slow moving particles to eventually isolate the two types of particles in each enclosure. Poor demon's whole existence is to endlessly sort different particles by opening a door at just the right time.

Thanks for watching/listening :-)
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rockdemonoriginal musicguitarbassdrumspost rock
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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