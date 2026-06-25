Fire in the Room (Pentecost)

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Before Jesus ascends back to heaven and after His resurection, He makes a promise to His disciples that He will send a helper for them, the Holy Spirit. No one expected what took place next as the Holy Spirit rushed into the meeting room like a gush of wind and then danced upon the disciple heads as flames of fire.
5:22End Screen