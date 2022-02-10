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X22 Report B 02. 09. 22.
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310 views • February 10, 2022
Ep. 2698b - Attacks Intensify, You Attack Those Who Threaten You The Most, [DS] System Is Collapsing
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The [DS] system is collapsing, the narrative is in shambles and soon these people will start to turn on each other. Big pharma is now preparing for the fallout. The election fraud is now dripping out and more and more evidence is being produce. DHS and other agencies are preparing for truth and facts, anyone that is pushing the truth will be designated a terrorist. Think back to the founding fathers, they used pen names, they met in the green dragon bar, they pushed for freedom, truth and the facts, they pushed against a tyrannical government.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today:
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] system is collapsing, the narrative is in shambles and soon these people will start to turn on each other. Big pharma is now preparing for the fallout. The election fraud is now dripping out and more and more evidence is being produce. DHS and other agencies are preparing for truth and facts, anyone that is pushing the truth will be designated a terrorist. Think back to the founding fathers, they used pen names, they met in the green dragon bar, they pushed for freedom, truth and the facts, they pushed against a tyrannical government.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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