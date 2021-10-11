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TESTIMONIALS - ANXIETY, DEPRESSION, HASHIMOTO's THYROIDISM, OSTEO-ARTHRITIS, PSORIASIS- Jan. 05, 2021
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178 views • October 11, 2021
04:18 - ANXIETY, DEPRESSION - Rubina had IBS and was on medication for that. She
suddenly had a strong depressive-suicidal episode. She was on anti-depressants
and started taking Clean Slate for Psoriasis.
Started Clean Slate at the end of June. She was having severe anxiety and panic
attacks 3 times a week and by end of July beginning of August all the depression
and anxiety was gone. She has not started Zero In yet.
21:00 HASHIMOTO'S THYROIDITIS, OSTEO-ARTHRITIS, FIBROMYALSIA - Brigitte
She was on cortisol originally and then developed Throid problems and sever
eczema and asthma. She was on Prozac till last year for Depression. She has
leaky gut, adreno-fatigue and restless leg syndrome and ostio-arthritis and
fibromyalgia, severe Brian Fog for which she started Clean Slate 4 weeks ago.
29:55 PSORIASIS and BLADDER ISSUES & Men's Health- Andy
Taking supplements for 20 years, with about 20 companies, had bad Psoriasis for
15 years. Introduced to ROOT with Clean Slate and second week started Zero In.
5 to 6 weeks later, the psoriasis was 65% gone.
suddenly had a strong depressive-suicidal episode. She was on anti-depressants
and started taking Clean Slate for Psoriasis.
Started Clean Slate at the end of June. She was having severe anxiety and panic
attacks 3 times a week and by end of July beginning of August all the depression
and anxiety was gone. She has not started Zero In yet.
21:00 HASHIMOTO'S THYROIDITIS, OSTEO-ARTHRITIS, FIBROMYALSIA - Brigitte
She was on cortisol originally and then developed Throid problems and sever
eczema and asthma. She was on Prozac till last year for Depression. She has
leaky gut, adreno-fatigue and restless leg syndrome and ostio-arthritis and
fibromyalgia, severe Brian Fog for which she started Clean Slate 4 weeks ago.
29:55 PSORIASIS and BLADDER ISSUES & Men's Health- Andy
Taking supplements for 20 years, with about 20 companies, had bad Psoriasis for
15 years. Introduced to ROOT with Clean Slate and second week started Zero In.
5 to 6 weeks later, the psoriasis was 65% gone.
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