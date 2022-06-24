Stew Peters Show.Live From The DC Gulag: America's Prisoners Of War Forgotten





The true story of January 6th, has been EXPOSED. Jake Lang stars in the new documentary by Gateway Pundit: "The Truth About January 6th." He was put in prison as a POW because of January 6th, & hasn’t seen the outside world since. Jake needs his story to be HEARD, &

supported in his time of complete HARDSHIP!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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