Stay Aware

Battlefield 4 aka BF4 is one of the best first person shooters ever made. Yes, there are other good ones. This game is insanely good, especially, if you have never played it before. Join us in our servers. Apex rush mixed mode server is one of them on PC. Some of the best BF players in the world game there. Join our discord discord.me/teamapex Only rules are don't be toxic and don't cheat. We are liberals and conservatives and everything in between. How do we get along so well. Respect!!!! We are a global community 1600 and growing. Yes, we play multiple types of games. Who are we? Working professionals, construction workers, college students, nerds, scientist and the list goes on.