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Bible Prophecy & News Headlines
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28 views • October 15, 2021
There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to showing you the fulfillment of end time Bible prophecy in the news, and the lack of consistency between them all can be confusing and frustrating for anyone who is trying to understand where the world is heading, and how it all fits in with the Revelation of Jesus Christ. If you want clarity on this issue, put down the newspaper for a moment, and discover what the Revelation is really all about.
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